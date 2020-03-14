New York State saw it's first COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

Multiple outlets are reporting that an 82-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in a New York City hospital. The woman also suffered from advanced emphysema, officials say.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities said cases of the fast-spreading Coronavirus in the state had exceeded 500. This week, officials in Herkimer County confirmed one positive test. Health officials in Tomkins and Tioga counties have also reported their first confirmed cases of the virus.

As of this posting, Oneida County has yet to see its first positive test for Coronavirus.