The fines for violating social distancing in New York just went up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state's social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000. The Governor reminded localities they have the authority to enforce the protocols, during his daily briefing Monday.

The Governor also announced New York State would remain on Pause for an additional two weeks. Schools and nonessential businesses will stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29th.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.