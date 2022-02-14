What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?

Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head.

What Was The Speed?

According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by them in New York was a 200 mph ticket on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.

Our lead-footed client was charged with exceeding the speed limit in his Lexus but the officer failed to write any amount for that speed."

So in theory, this very well could not be even the highest speed. However, this is what the records have for New York.

What Would The Price Of A Ticket Look Like?

In theory, if you were caught going over 200 mph in New York, how expensive would that ticket look like? According to Rosenblum Law Firm, your 200 mph ticket would cost you around $600, plus a mandatory NYS surcharge of up to $93.

A conviction would result in 11 points on your license, which means an automatic suspension even if you have no other convictions on your driving record. Not to mention, at such a speed, it’s also possible to be charged with reckless driving.

Just imagine the auto insurance rates on that.

Fastest NY Drivers Rarely Face Tough Penalties Other Than Cash

Tickets for traveling 40 mph over the speed limit are typically plead down in New York's courts. According to Press Connects, some high-speed tickets get reduced to violations like inadequate headlights to jaywalking.

Out of 8,056 tickets issued to drivers accused of traveling in excess of 40 miles per hour above the speed limit — enough to lead to the suspension or revocation of a driver's license — 82 percent resulted in convictions with either lower speeds or lesser charges, ranging from inadequate headlights to jaywalking. Most were going more than 100 mph."

You can read more on how the state is trying to change this outcome here.

