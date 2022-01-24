What’s On The Exact Opposite Side Of The World From Upstate New York?

If you look down at the ground under your feet in Upstate New York, have you ever wondered what is on the exact opposite side of the Earth? If you were able to dig through the world, where would you end up?

What It Would Take To Dig?

Let's go back to high school science- If you dig through the dirt of the Earth's crust, upper mantle, lower mantle, outer core, and inner core, then do it all again in the opposite order, you'll come out on the other side of the earth.

According to NASA, you'd have to dig through nearly 8,000 miles of planet earth to get to the other side. The term for this is called an antipode. By definition, an antipode is the direct opposite side of something.

There is a website that features a Antipodes Map. When you go to this site, all you have to do is type in your location. For this experiment, we typed in Utica, New York and we found our exact opposite on planet earth.

What's directly on the other side of the world from Utica, New York?

After all of that theoretical digging to the other side of the earth, you are only going to find millions and millions of gallons of water in the Indian Ocean.

The closest body of land is the city of Perth in Australia.

Facts About Perth Australia

According to Wikipedia, Perth is the capital and largest city of the Australian state of Western Australia. It has a population of 2.1 million living in Greater Perth in 2020.

Summers are generally hot, sunny and dry, lasting from December to March, with February generally the hottest month. Winters are relatively cool and wet, giving Perth a hot-summer Mediterranean climate"

Perth seems like a fun vacation from Upstate New York winters.

Meet Local Wildlife in Perth

Rottnest Island Cleared As Government Prepares It As Potential Quarantine Location Paul Kane/Getty Images loading...

Perth is home of Quokkas, Kangaroos, Koalas, a large variety of reptiles, and all sorts of farm animals.

What exactly is a Quokkas?

The quokka is about the size of a domestic cat and can weigh up to 11 pounds.

It has a stocky build, well developed hind legs, rounded ears, and a short, broad head. Quokkas are nocturnal animals; they sleep during the day in Acanthocarpus preissii, using the plants' spikes for protection and hiding."

