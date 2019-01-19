It’s been just over 20 years since the first major studio release of a young writer/director named M. Night Shyamalan . That film was set in Philadelphia, focused on a young boy searching for answers heavily steeped in questions of life, death, and the afterlife. Of course, I’m talking about Wide Awake , a movie that offered ... basically no hints of the filmmaker Shyamalan would become with his next film, a hybrid of ghost story and psychological character study that vaulted him to a kind of stardom that’s rare for directors.

The last 20 years have had a lot of ups and downs for Shyamalan, and with the release of his 13th feature film Glass , let’s rank his entire filmography.