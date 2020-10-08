If you're tired of all the political rhetoric this election season, you can get away from it all and live under a rock - literally.

Hotels.com is helping burnt out Americans escape all the chatter in a cave in New Mexico. After casting your ballot, you can check out of the negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground. There's no wi-fi, no cable television, no social media and no daily news.

The cost to stay is an Abraham Lincoln-inspired Presidential rate of just $5 a night.

The cave is available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Take a look inside the underground cave that comes with everything you need to unwind and recharge.