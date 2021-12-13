Erotic Giant Johnson Christmas Display is No More in Central New York

The giant johnson and naughty stripper holiday lights display are no more.

The 30-foot johnson, complete with blue balls, erected on the front lawn of a home in Hastings, New York has been taken down. "It's the end of blue balls on Ball Road," said Joe Smith who has been putting up the display for the last several years.

Credit - Joe Smith

This year, the colorful display received lots of attention. Several complaints came into the school from parents concerned about their children driving by on the bus. Rather than castrating the setup, Smith proposed a happy medium - covering it up Monday through Friday and only having it lit on the weekends when kids wouldn't be passing by.

Credit - Joe Smith

But The moans kept coming. "I just decided for personal reasons to take it down," Smith explained.

The erotic Christmas cards Smith and his friends take every year in front of the display, wearing nothing but reindeer socks, are still being sent out. "I would say I've already received over 100 people wanting cards and it’s not stopping."

Credit - Joe Smith

The blue-balled display on 8 Ball Road may be gone for 2021 but Smith says it's not gone forever. "It may just pop up somewhere in the new year. I also have this idea to use it for good to collect food or toys for the less fortunate."

