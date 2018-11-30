Watch Eric Clapton’s Video for ‘For Love on Christmas Day’

Eric Clapton has released a video for the song “For Love on Christmas Day,” which appears on his new holiday album Happy Xmas .

It’s his first-ever holiday LP, and it topped Billboard’s Top U.S. Holiday Albums chart after its release in October.

You can watch the video below.

“Before this became a Christmas album, there was still an intention of doing a straight, normal studio album, with no deadline,” Clapton said recently. “We were working on something that had no real shape. We’d just collate material until we had enough to put out and album. And then it started to morph into the Christmas theme.”

He created the cover artwork himself after recalling the impact of the Bob Dylan painting that appeared on the Band ’s Music From Big Pink in 1968. “We know now that Dylan is a fantastic artist, a great painter and sculptor,” Clapton noted. “And I was inspired by that to do this, and I did it on a piece of hotel stationery.”

He also explained why he included a version of “Jingle Bells” played in a house music style, and subtitled “In Memory of Avicii ” as a tribute to the 28-year-old DJ and producer who took his own life earlier this year.

“I was inspired by Avicii,” Clapton pointed out. “[It's] terrible that he would die so young. … That makes me worry about the current generation of musicians. They’re gonna get swept away with different substances or lifestyles, with no real guidance.”