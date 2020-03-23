Even if you've only been quarantined a few days the walls may be closing in quickly. Can you still enjoy some trails and parks? The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says yes if you follow a few simple rules.

New York's indoor visitor facilities, like nature centers, visitor centers, and historic houses are closed. As well as state park playgrounds, athletic courts, golf courses, and sporting fields. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a short walk with nature, just follow these simple guidelines:

Stay local and keep visits short

Visits should be solitary, or only with close family members

Mmove quickly through parking lots, trailheads and scenic overlooks

Keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others

Avoid activities where you may come in close contact with other people

Stay home if you do not feel well

Stay home if you are over 70 and/or from a vulnerable population

If a location appears crowded, go to a different park, or come back another day

All entrance fees have been waived at state facilities and if you made camping reservations before March 20, you can get a full refund. Also of note, not all public restrooms will be available. The status of particular parks may change frequently with our current situation, the latest info is available on the State Park's website. You can email with specific questions at:notes@parks.ny.gov