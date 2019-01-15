Enjoy Fair Food, Entertainment And More At The NYS ‘Winter Fair’

Chase away the winter blues with the NYS Winter Fair featuring fair food, music, amusements, exhibits, kids’ zone and a sneak preview of the New York State Fair for 2019.

The New York State Winter Fair is at the new Expo Center at the Fairgrounds Friday, February 8th - Sunday, February 10th from 12 pm to 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

See Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, will make his first-ever mid-winter stop at the Fairgrounds at 2:20 p.m., Saturday, February 9. His comedy juggling act is one of 17 performances scheduled for the stage, which ranges from pop, rock, soul and country music to African marimba rhythms and Native American dancing.

The full entertainment lineup:

Friday, February 8

4 p.m. - Paul Davie's Magical Mystery Tour Tribute to the Beatles

6 p.m. - The Ripcords , a Central New York staple, rippin’ through roots, rockabilly, country, blues, swing, and music influenced by both New Orleans, Bakersfield and more

8:30 p.m. - The Custom Taylor Band , Central New York's premier top 40 country music band

Saturday, February 9

11 a.m. - Kambuyu Marimba Band , playing dance music From Zimbabwe

12:15 p.m. - Francis Academy of Irish Dance

1 p.m. - Karate John's martial arts demonstration

1:30 p.m. - Mike & the Rhythm & Blues , a 12-piece youth orchestra

2:20 p.m. - Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy , a tradition at the State Fair for more than 20 years, teasing and amusing audiences as he juggles, walks on stilts and rides a unicycle

3 p.m. - Karate John's martial arts demonstration

3:30 p.m. - Joe Driscoll , a musician/rapper/beatboxer who uses recorded loops of his beatboxing, and live looping using a sampler to fuse hip-hop, reggae, soul, folk and roots rock

4:45 p.m. - Native American Dancers , representing the Six Nations

6 p.m. - The BlackLites , an old school R&B/soul/funk group with a horn section.

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - The Todd Hobin Band , a legendary Central New York rock band

Sunday, February 10

12:15 p.m. - Sera Bullis , age 16, a two-time Syracuse Area Music Awards winner who plays piano, cello, ukulele and electric guitar

1:30 p.m. - Winner of the JCC Battle of the Bands , putting a great high school group in the spotlight

3:30 p.m. - Grupo Pagan , a Latin- American group with a salsa-inspired flavor

6 p.m. J ess Novak Band , a 7-piece band featuring pop, rock, soul, love, a fiddle on fire and a powerhouse voice

The mini-midway will include:

Fair food

Merchandise vendors

Indian, Pan-African and Latino villages

Special activities will take place outdoors in front of the Expo Center

Winter Fair runs 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday and Noon - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Pre-sale tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for seniors age 60 and above and for teens ages 13-17. Children 12 and under are free. A small service fee is added to each ticket, which can be purchased here. At the gate, tickets will be $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and teens and only cash will be accepted.