Elton John Adds More North American Dates to Final Tour

Elton John has added 25 more U.S. dates to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour , with new shows running from Sept. 4 to Nov. 16 next year.

He began his three-year trip earlier this month, with further dates to be announced and no final date confirmed yet. You can see the new dates below.

"This is quite a night for us – and for me, especially – because this has been two-and-a-half years in the making," John told the audience at the first concert on Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania. “I’ve had the most wonderful time, making records, touring, playing with the band. ... It’s been an incredible journey, and one that I’ve enjoyed so much."

Even though he’s made no concrete promises as to what he’ll do when the tour ends, John recently announced a new record deal with Universal Music Group, which will take over management of his catalog, publishing, merchandise, brand management and licensing rights.

“In UMG we’ve got the perfect partners to support all aspects of my creative endeavors,” John said in a statement. “The UMG family share the values that we hold dear – nurturing artistry, restless creativity and innovation. I’m proud and delighted to have them stand alongside me as I embark on the next phase of my career.”

Elton John, New 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' North American Dates 2019

Sept. 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Oct. 1 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

Oct. 2 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

Oct. 4 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 30 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Nov. 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 16 – Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum