Egg Your House For The Camden Library This Easter

The Camden Public Library needs your help this Easter season. They want you to "Egg Your House" all for a good cause.

Now, they are telling you to smash eggs at your home. The library came up with this amazing fundraiser that provides candy and fun for kids of all ages.

The Egg Your House fundraiser provides you with a chance to purchase candy or toy filled plastic Easter eggs this Easter season. They are perfect to surprise your kids, grandkids, or your neighbors by "egging" their house. The fundraiser was the brainchild of Kendrick Morrison of Camden, along with the help and support of his wife Tracy, and two boys Owen and Evan.

Currently you can buy the following:

30 eggs are just $20

50 eggs for $30

100 eggs for $50

Add an Egg Yolk Slime Add for $3"

Pick-up will be at the Camden Library on Friday, April 2nd from 2pm to 5pm, or Saturday, April 3rd from 10 am to 1pm. All proceeds benefit the Camden Public Library.

What Is In Each Egg?

Each egg (plastic, in pastels and primary colors) will be stuffed with one of the following:

Snickers, Twix, Reeses, Milky Way, Starburst, M&Ms, Laffy Taffy, Jolly Ranchers, Nerds, Smarties, Sweet Tarts or some other candy. Some eggs will have a small toy for variety.

All eggs are sealed in individual packaging. Some good snacks, all for a good cause. You can learn more online here.

Help Save The Camden Public Library

A GoFundMe was established by Jessica Travers in January of 2021. She set it up after learning what was happening at the library. The goal was set to 25K, and at the time of this story being published, Central New York has raised over 21K. You can learn more here to donate.

