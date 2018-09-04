When Is The Earliest Recorded Snowfall In CNY?

Summer will eventually become Fall , and you may start wondering when you could see snowflakes here in Central New York. When is the earliest recorded snowfall in Utica, Rome , Syracuse , and Central New York ?

The National Weather Service has compiled thousands of First Snowfall dates on their website for across the entire country. What does it look like for CNY?

September 27th 1980- Old Forge reported .3 inches of snow. October 1st 1944- Lowville reported 4 inches of snow. October 1st 1946- Syracuse Hancock Airport reported .6 inches of snow. October 1st 1946- Little Falls reported .4 inches of snow. October 10th 1987- Hinckley reported 1.0 inches of snow. October 11th 1987- Oneida County Airport reported 4 inches of snow. October 11th 1987- Utica saw .40 inches of snow. October 14th 1958- Forestport reported 1.5 inches of snow. Octber 22nd 1988- Frankfort saw 1.1 inches of snow. November 1st 1951- Delta reported seeing 1 inch of snow.

Similarly the National Weather Service also maintains a listing of last-of-the-season snowfalls .

BONUS VIDEO

(Post inspired by K1025 )