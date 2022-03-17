7 Ways To Beat a DWI Checkpoint In New York

The weather is warming up and police will get more active with DWI across Western New York.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that local law enforcement agencies across the state will be stepping up patrols and targeting impaired driving before, during, and after St. Patrick's Day.

The State's enforcement campaign will start on Wednesday, March 16th, and run through Sunday and beyond throughout the Summer. This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC)

If you are worried about getting a DWI there are some things you can do to beat a DWI checkpoint here in New York.

1. Don't Drink and Drive - It's simple you don't want to get a DWI, don't drink and drive.

2. Call A Friend - Had too much to drink? No problem put the keys away and call a friend for a ride home

3. Use a car service like Uber - Plan on drinking at dinner or partying all night long. Awesome...just make sure you download an app like Uber and get a ride home.

4. Get a hotel room - Too drunk to drive, check into a hotel room and enjoy some good zzz's and room service.

5. Don't drive buzzed - Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Feeling a buzz, get a ride home

6. Party at home - Want to have some drinks and party all night long? Do it at home so you don't have to worry about driving at all

7. Don't Drink and Drive - This is so IMPORTANT that we wanted to tell you twice

