Driver Located And Ticketed In Horse And Buggy Hit-And-Run

New York State Police have located the driver responsible for hitting a horse and buggy and driving off.

The accident occurred Wednesday on Summit Road in Newport and as a result the horse had to be euthanized, due to severe injuries.

Troopers located and issued several tickets to 43-year-old Jason Dager of Dolgeville. Violations include

- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Leaving the Scene of Injury to Certain Animals
- Operating Without Insurance
- Failure to Use Due Care Approaching Horse
- Imprudent Speed When Approaching a Horse

Dager will appear in the Town of Newport Court on January 15th, 2019.

