Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Joined Alice In Chains Onstage

Last night (August 29) atthe Palladium in Los Angeles, Alice In Chains was joined by a local legend, former Doors guitarist Robby Krieger. He joined the band for their classic, "Rooster."

On Instagram, Alice guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell wrote, “Robby Krieger was kind enough to join us to close the show on Rooster at the palladium tonight. One of my musical heroes , friend and occasional golf partner…. what an honor especially in LA.”

Singer/guitarist William DuVall enthused, “Yes, that’s Robby Krieger of THE DOORS jamming onstage w/ us at the Hollywood Palladium tonight. And, yes, he is playing one of my @framuswarwickofficial Talisman guitars (which he told me he loved). And, no, I still can’t believe it actually happened. Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes – a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors. Robby wrote some of their biggest hits, including ‘Light My Fire,’ which was the first song he EVER wrote (talk about comin’ in hot), and ‘Love Me Two Times.’ He’s a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight..” Watch the fan-shot video below,

Alice In Chains released their new album, Rainier Fog last week. Read our review here . The band is currently on tour; see their dates here .