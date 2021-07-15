Does New York State Owe You Money? Find Out Here
Does New York owe you money?
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli made stops in Utica and Rome on Wednesday for two unclaimed fund events.
DiNapoli was at Utica and Rome City Halls to help residents search for unclaimed funds.
He also presented unclaimed fund checks to the following local organizations,
Utica
- Utica City School District — $2,533
- Rescue Mission of Utica — $1,196
- Thomas R. Proctor High School — $603
- Utica Bike Rescue — $500
- Community Foodbank of Greater Utica — $292
Rome
- Mohawk Valley Community Action — $3,385
- City of Rome — $2,948
- Frankfort Center Fire Department — $1,000
- Rome Rescue Mission — $1,000
- Oriskany Hills Golf Club — $843
- Rome Catholic School — $771
- Floyd Volunteer Fire Department — $277
- N.A. Walbran Elementary School — $244
- Oriskany Jr./Sr. High School — $150
“Right now, more than 40 million accounts valued at $17 billion are waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners. My office looks after New Yorkers’ lost and forgotten money, also known as unclaimed funds, and works to simplify the process so people can be reconnected with their money,” DiNapoli said. “Everyone should check to see if there are any claims in their name as well as friends and relatives, places of worship or any groups, businesses or organizations they are affiliated with. Searching for accounts is easy and free and can be done online or over the phone.
Most unclaimed funds are from dormant accounts at banks, insurance companies, corporations, the courts and other organizations that are reported to the comptroller.
New York returns $1.5 million a day.in unclaimed funds
To see if you're owed money by the state, visit the comptroller's website or call 1-800-221-9311.