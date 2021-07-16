It's not everyday you jump into your car getting ready to drive away when you see a pigeon on your roof. Especially when you live in Central New York.

That's exactly what happened to several people who live on Irish Road in Marcy, who noticed the pigeon roof hopping from house to house the evening of Wednesday, July 14.

"We saw the pigeon on the roof and knew that's not bird to see around, so we tried to help," said Michelle Braund.

The first few attempts to catch the pigeon were not successful. Finally, late Thursday, some who live on the street were able to catch the bird and give it shelter in a cage with food and water.

"The poor thing kind of crashed and landed in yard across the street. He's way too tame to be wild," said Braund.

Get our free mobile app

Do you know someone who is missing a pigeon or where this pigeon belongs? Let us know inside our station app.

What Should I Do If I Find What May Be A Pet Bird Outside?

The first thing you may be wondering is how to tell whether you’ve found a pet bird or just a very docile wild bird according to The Spruce Pets. Three key factors to consider are breed, behavior, and identifications. Then, try finding the owner. If you can't do that, you need to consider the next step of where to keep the bird.

If you can’t continue to care for the bird that you’ve found, it’s important to turn it over to a safe, trustworthy guardian who can continue the search for the bird’s owner or find an appropriate new home.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

Susquehanna Eaglets Learn to Feed Themselves Momma Eagle teaching the babies how to feed themselves.