A Utica woman was awoken in the middle of the night to a startling notification on her phone that her blink camera had detected motion in her office. When she looked back at the recording, she was shocked! You have to admit, this is hard to explain.

The woman who does not wish to be named submitted the video to us after the experience. The event in question happened on Saturday night at approximately 3:30 AM. She says she was awakened by the notification from the blink system that the office camera had detected motion. When she opened the notification and reviewed the saved video, the image was alarming.

The Utica woman recently added the camera in order to keep an eye on her new puppy and that night, the dog was in bed with her. One of her cats was sound asleep on the living room couch, a considerable distance from the office and the other cat was in the room in question. You can see that cat in the video above. Whatever motion triggered the camera to turn on, also made the cat react. It almost appears to be a rope style toy that belongs to the dog fly across the room, but when the Utica woman checked the office again, there was nothing on the floor or in the room. Whatever flew across the lens was gone. So, what was it? It is definitely a mystery.

While you can see the item seems to blend into the desk, it looks as if it is thrown and lands. If you listen closely, you can audibly hear a "thud" sound as it falls. Again, the cat also reacts. What happened on Saturday night at her home? You be the judge.

