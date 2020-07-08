DEC officials have confirmed they captured and euthanized a New York black bear, whose antics near Lake Colden in the Adirondacks caused campsite closures over the holiday weekend.

"Due to a documented escalation of the bear’s aggressive behavior since 2018, DEC determined the bear was a threat to public safety and humanely euthanized the animal following appropriate protocols,” David Winchell, a DEC spokesman, told NYup.

The bear was notorious for raiding both unoccupied and occupied campsites and lean-tos in the area, and according to Adirondack Explorer's firsthand experience, was undeterred by the clapping and shouting of campers. He even continued his nosy excavation for human food after DEC forest rangers shot rubber bullets at him.

Campsites in the Lake Colden area closed at noon on Sunday, and NYup reports that DEC staff captured the animal Monday morning at the Marcy Dam.

"With the removal of this particular bear, DEC is reopening the closed campsites and lean-tos in the Lake Colden area," Winchell told NYup.

DEC released a statement in response to the recent uptick in bear run-ins in the Adirondacks, listing tips on how to avoid incidents with bears.

First and foremost, do not feed bears intentionally. While this may seem like common sense, it's one of things that needs to be said because someone has tried it before. Don't be that person. Not only is it stupid, it's actually illegal and a ticketable offense. Other than that, just try to keep your campsite as clean as possible, clean up after meals immediately, and leave coolers, food, and scented items like toiletries in food lockers, car trunks or truck cabs. Using bear-resistant food canisters is highly recommended, and sometimes even required, like in the Eastern High Peaks Wilderness of the Adirondack Park. Read more tips from the DEC on the department's website.