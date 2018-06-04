Dead and Company Begin Summer Tour: Set List and Video

The Dead & Company opened their tour last night at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass., the first of about two dozen dates they'll play throughout the U.S. this summer.

You can check out the set list and video below.

According to JamBase, they opened their first set with "Shakedown Street" and closed with "Bird Song," which dovetailed into "Loose Lucy" before heading back to "Bird Song." The second set began with a medley of "Scarlet Begonias," "Fire on the Mountain" and "Althea," and ended with "Touch of Grey." Because of the 11PM curfew, there was no encore.

The Grateful Dead offshoot band formed in 2015 when former members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann recruited singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer to join them along with former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, who has played with various Grateful Dead spin-offs over the years.

The band has toured extensively since its founding three years ago. In late 2017, Dead and Company postponed three shows after Mayer underwent an emergency appendectomy.

They'll play two nights in Camden, N.J., on June 1 and 2. The tour will wrap up in Boulder on July 14.

Dead & Company, Mansfield, Mass., May 30, 2018

First Set

1. "Shakedown Street"

2. "Alabama Getaway"

3. "It’s All Over Now"

4. "Brown-Eyed Women"

5. "Tennessee Jed"

6. "Bird Song" / "Loose Lucy" / "Bird Song"