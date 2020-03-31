Darien Lake Postpones Opening Day

Darien Lake has postponed their opening day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The amusement park will push its opening until at least mid-May.

WIVB reports, "Guests with pre-paid tickets can use them until the end of the 2020 season. Current 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Members will receive an additional month for every month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season."

There have been no cases of COVID19 at Darien Lake.