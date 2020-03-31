Daniel Barden Mudfest Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Every year, held in Deansboro, the Daniel Barden Mudfest is held in honor of one of the first graders (Daniel Barden) killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The event typically features a few different options to participate in: an un-timed 5K mud run, one heat timed 5k & a 5 mile timed mud run, plus a fun mud run for the kiddos. It was supposed to be held this year on May 2nd. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials for the race have decided to postpone.

A message was posted to their website:

For those who've already registered, your registration automatically transferred to the new date. If you can't accommodate the new date, know that your registration fee goes to the Daniel Barden Adventure Scholarship.

Those who have questions are asked to email bardenmudfest@gmail.com.