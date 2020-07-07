Cuomo: ‘We Don’t Know Yet’ Whether NY Schools Will Reopen in Fall

Will kids be headed back to school in September? Governor Cuomo says 'we don't know yet.' What does that mean for thousands of kids in Utica and surrounding districts?

In a press briefing this week, Governor Cuomo said that all 700 school districts in New York State are responsible for coming up with reopening plans - most of which are "scenarios" - but districts won't know what is going to happen until the reopening decision comes from Cuomo.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"We would like to. We want kids back in school for a number of reasons. But we're not going to send kids back to school until we know it's safe," Cuomo said.

Several states have put together plans, including neighboring New Jersey, that call for in-person instruction. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said they want to see kids back in classrooms in the fall, with appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing.

Schools in New York have been closed since March, with districts delivering lessons online, with varying success. Parents have struggled alongside their kids to keep up with the academic workload, and balancing homeschooling with working.

Parents, what do you think?

How will you feel if school is all online in the fall? What if it's a combination of online and in-person?

It seems likely that masks and social-distancing will be a 'normal' part of school. What are your thoughts on that?

Would you consider homeschooling if school isn't 'back to normal' in the fall?

How did your children handle online school? What worked? What didn't?

Share your thoughts at beth@lite987.com