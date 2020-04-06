Cuomo Says Schools Closed Until at Least April 29, June Regents Cancelled

In his daily update, Governor Cuomo has announced that New York schools will remain closed, and Regents exams are cancelled.

Governor Cuomo says the New York state PAUSE is continuing until April 29th, meaning schools will remain closed until at least that time.

Additionally, the New York State Education Department has announced that June Regents exams have been cancelled. Chancellor Betty Rosa says further guidance will be forthcoming on Tuesday. The Regents exams required for graduation for New York high school students.

