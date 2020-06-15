Cuomo Says Liquor License on the Line if Bar, Restaurant Crowds Too Big

Governor Cuomo says the New York State Liquor Authority will yank the licenses of bars and restaurants who draw big crowds, in violation of the state's reopening plans.

Currently, the Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions' restaurants and bars should be operating at 50% capacity. In a press briefing on Sunday, the Governor said the state received 25,000 complaints about crowds, and people not following mask and social distance requirements. The Governor specifically called out Manhattan and Hamptons bars.

"I am not going to allow situations to exist that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the spread of the virus," the Governor said.

Governor Cuomo warned restaurant and bar owners that NY State Liquor Authority inspectors are out, and they will revoke liquor licenses for establishments not in compliance.

The Governor said other states have had to reverse their reopening plans as coronavirus infections spiked. "Utah, Oregon had to reverse their reopening plan. Before I reverse a statewide position, I'll tell you what I'm going to do: I'm going to reverse it in those areas that are not in compliance with the rules. I'm going to reverse it in those areas where those local governments did not comply with the law."

Cuomo called on local authorities to "do their job" by continuing to enforce social-distancing and mask-wearing.

"It's disrespectful to the health care workers and the essential workers who sacrificed themselves for 100 days, some of whom died and gave their life to crush this COVIDvirus. They gave their life. It is disrespectful not to have the courtesy, the decency, to wear a mask," Cuomo said.