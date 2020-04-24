Cuomo: Decision on Schools Reopening to Come ‘Next Week’

Governor Cuomo says a decision on whether New York schools will re-open will come next week.

New York schools are closed until May 15th under the PAUSE executive order. Districts outside of NYC are waiting to hear from Governor Cuomo as to whether they'll reopen before the end of the school year.

During his daily briefing Friday, Governor Cuomo says he plans to make a decision "next week". Earlier in the week, Cuomo acknowledged that it would be a "big undertaking" to get schools reopened and students back in classrooms and would need to include plans for widespread disinfecting and social distancing to protect students and teachers.

Cuomo was asked about a general reopening plan for the state, he said, "Some regions could open before others." He expressed concerns about pent-up demand leading to crowds at restaurants and other businesses, which would not be a good thing from a health perspective.

Cuomo reiterated his reliance on data, looking for two weeks of flat or declining numbers to comply with federal guidelines.