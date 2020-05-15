Cuomo Confirms: Hair Salons Are Part of Phase 2, Could Open as Soon as June 1

Governor Cuomo has confirmed that salons are part of Phase 2 in the reopening plans for the state.

In his briefing Friday, Governor Cuomo confirmed that hair salons and barber shops are a professional service, targeting for a Phase 2 opening.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Central New York and the Mohawk Valley regions have started Phase 1 of the reopening plan as of May 15th, which means, assuming both regions continue to make forward progress, you could be getting your hair cut and colored as soon as June 1st.

Previously, we reported that Phase 1 businesses include:

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail - Curbside Pickup

Wholesale Trade

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Drive-In Movies

Low-contact sports including golf and tennis

The next set of phases include hair salons in Phase 2, and then restaurants in Phase 3.

Credit: Forward NY/NY.gov

As the Phase 1 reopening gets underway, data including COVID-related hospitalizations, and the rate of positive tests will be monitored to ensure we can move on to the next Phase. There are at least two weeks between phases. So, if everything goes well, we could see salons open as soon as early June and restaurants as soon as mid-June.

Of course, it's not as simple as just opening the doors. Businesses must consider three factors as they plan to reopen: steps to protect employees and customers, including changes to ensure there aren't too many people at work at one time; changes to the physical workplace, like requiring masks, and implementing strict cleaning procedures; and other potential changes like screening individuals when they enter the workplace, or reporting confirmed positives to customers.

Even when our favorite restaurants and salons open, things won't look the same as before the virus - but we're willing to compromise if it means we can get back to some kind of normal.

You can see the entire Reopening Plan HERE.