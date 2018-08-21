Cuomo Bans Smoking In Home-Based Day Care Centers

From something you thought probably already existed, Cuomo just passed a law here in New York banning smoking in home-based day care centers.

WKTV reports that the law was signed Monday, and now requires facilities licensed or registered for child care services to comply with the smoking ban even when children are not present.

Operators and residents of home-based day care centers had previously been permitted to smoke outside of their hours of operation. Advocates say the law will protect young children from second-hand smoke and from residual contamination from cigarette smoke that can linger on surfaces for many days."

This means facilities that had smoking before, will no longer have smoking allowed.

