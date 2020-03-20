Governor Cuomo says 100% of New York's workforce must now work from home, excluding 'essential services'.

In a press conference, Cuomo called it "the most drastic measure we can take" and said the entire state of New York was "on pause." The order will exclude pharmacies and groceries, along with other 'essential personnel.'

Cuomo also says gatherings of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

Earlier this week, Cuomo mandated 75% of the workforce to work from home.

Essential personnel are defined as those who work in the following businesses:

shipping

media,

warehousing

grocery and food production

pharmacies

healthcare providers

utilities

banks and related financial institutions

and other industries critical to the supply chain.

