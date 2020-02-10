Three pizza places, a sandwich shop, and a Chinese restaurant make the NYS failed inspections list.

New York State Health Inspectors found critical Violations at several restaurants in Herkimer and Oneida County. Find the full list of failed health inspections at the New York State Health Department website here.

Herkimer County

BONITA'S SANDWICH CHEF

22 NORTH ANN STREET, LITTLE FALLS

Critical Violation 1/14/20

Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Inspection Comments:

Cold holding temperatures in remainder of coolers operating at 41-43 degrees, hot holding at 165 degrees or greater. Glove usage noted, floors/surfaces of equipment very clean. Proper cooling methods discussed with owner/operator.

**********

TONY HARPER'S TOO

3062 STATE ROUTE 28, OLD FORGE

Critical Violation 1/17/20

Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage). Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Inspection Comments:

Glove usage noted, coolers, thermometers ok, hot holding at waitress station above 140 degrees. Storage ok. Orkin under contract for monthly visits.

**********

NEW CHINA GOURMET

59 CENTRAL AVENUE, ILION

Critical Violation 1/29/20

Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Inspection Comments:

All refrigeration, hot holding, probe thermometer, wiping cloths acceptable, reviewed cooling procedures for rice. Send new choking poster.

**********

Oneida County

GRANDE'S PIZZERIA @THE BUSINESS PARK

116 BUSINESS PARK DRIVE, UTICA

Critical Violation 1/22/20

Precooked, refrigerated potentially hazardous food is not reheated to 165°F or above within two hours.

**********

SLICE BAKING LLC

2007 GENESEE STREET, UTICA

Critical Violation 1/24/20

Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

**********

