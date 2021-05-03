New York lawmakers in Albany approved legislation extending the state’s COVID eviction moratorium all across New York State.

The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, once signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, would be in effect through August of 2021. It was set to expire May 1, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the act into law back in March of 2020 to ensure no residents would be displaced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new extension will continue to ensure that New York tenants, homeowners, business owners, and small landlords will not have to fear losing their homes or businesses,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said. “This pandemic has been devastating on so many levels and this legislation will help give our residents and businesses time to get back on their feet.”

The extension will cover residential and commercial tenants all across the state. The measure puts a temporary stop on evictions and some foreclosures for renters and landlords. This is for those who can "attest that financial hardship due to the pandemic has prevented them from paying rent or mortgage."

The bill has been sent to Cuomo for his signature.

Along with banning evictions, the bill bans foreclosures and tax lien sales for property owners facing financial troubles. This includes smaller residential landlords renting out 10 or fewer units, who are now facing financial troubles.

