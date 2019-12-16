It's been a holiday tradition in Remsen for decades and if you haven't seen the elaborate Christmas lights display, you'll be blown away.

The holiday village is home to Bill and Lucinda Roberts. "They are 77 and 78 and still do it all on their own," says their daughter Carrie Cardinal.

The couple have been decorating their property for years. "It really is a site to see for those with children or are just young at heart," their granddaughter Erica McIntyre says. "People travel from all over to it and some people even visit as their yearly tradition."

When McIntyre was younger she says her grandfather Bill use to stand at the end of the driveway, dressed as Santa Clause, handing out candy canes to the children.

Check out the elaborate Christmas display at 9444 Sixty Road in Remsen, New York.