Has the coronavirus left you out of work? Walmart and Aldi could use you.

Several temporary positions are available at the Walmart in New Hartford, Marcy, Herkimer and Syracuse including stocking, cashiers, maintenance and others.

If you're interested in a position at the New Hartford location you can text JOBS to 240240 or call 315-736-4932 and ask for a member of management. To apply in other locations, go to careers.walmart.com.

Aldi has several seasonal positions available in Syracuse, Canastota, Ilion, New Hartford, Rome and Utica. Get more details at careers.aldi.us.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.