With New York on PAUSE for the forseeable future and a great deal of the state's workforce out of jobs, many people are worried about how they will get by during this difficult time.

If you're stressed about your finances, here's a central New York resource wants to help. The Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center is offering free financial counseling because of the coronavirus, and you can set up an appointment for a virtual, email or phone meeting. Financial experts from the center will help you improve credit, reduce debt, increase savings, and access safe and affordable banking.

You can set up a free appointment now through the center's website, by emailing fec@homehq.com or by calling 315-474-1939 extension 5.