Coronavirus Day Trip Idea: Neversink, New York

During this whole social distancing and quarantine experience, we've taken the chance to get out of the house on weekends and take day trips--just to take our minds off of Covid-19, while staying safe inside the car.

We've gone north from Utica and done a drive-by of Hinckley Reservoir and we've driven the back roads south toward Norwich. We stumbled on another idea while surfing the Internet: Neversink. It's a real town in Sullivan County. The Neversink River flows through the town is allegedly the birthplace of American fly fishing. But the town is also significant, because it's underwater.

The Town of Rockland was created from part of Neversink in 1809. When the Neversink and Rondout reservoirs were built, as part of the New York City water supply system, many communities became submerged underwater.

Neversink is about a two-hour drive from downtown Utica.

One other fun fact: In 1935, the town passed a dry law prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages. The town partially lifted the ban in 2015, allowing alcohol in restaurants but retaining the ban on sales in convenience stores. If you're headed to Neversink, plan accordingly.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app