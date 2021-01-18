Coolest Carnival in Saranac Lake Scaled Back Due to COVID

The coronavirus isn't stopping the coolest carnival in upstate New York. But it is scaling it back.

The 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will still be held this year from February 5 - February 14. But this year there will only be three events - the Ice Palace (weather permitting), opening fireworks, and the closing fireworks.

The lighting of the Ice Palace and opening fireworks display is planned for Saturday, February 6th at 7pm. Closing Fireworks will be at 8pm on Saturday, February 13th.

The theme, chosen from ideas gathered from the community and committee members, is Mask-erade.

The Winter Carnival tradition that began in 1897, wasn't always an annual event. There were years in the 1920s, 30s and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was reborn in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace, which had not been built since 1920, made a comeback in 1955.

The 10 day carnival usually features parades, fireworks, performances, sports and fun. A new icicle contest was held last year along with a chocolate festival and fry pan toss, a Winter Carnival highlight.

We'll have to wait another year for carnival activities that bringing thousands of visitors to Saranac Lake every winter. The 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is scheduled for February 4-13.

Get more information at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.

Take a look back at Winter Carnivals of the past.