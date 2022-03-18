Oneida County’s ‘Leave Behind’ Naloxone Program Expands

The Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps is joining the Oneida County Overdose Response Team and Midstate EMS in the county’s “Leave Behind” naloxone program.

The program allows first responders to leave a Narcan kit with the patient, family members, friends or bystanders at the scene of a non-fatal overdose.

The kits include a single-step Narcan nasal spray dose, an instructional handout for administering the dose and a pocket card with contact information for Oneida County substance use services.

First responders can leave the kits with anyone they assess to be at high-risk for overdose,

“COCVAC has proven to be valuable partner in supporting public health needs throughout Oneida County and we welcome its participation in this program,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Every time a patient is revived, first responders are uniquely positioned to provide harm-reduction education and resources, such as Narcan, and to start a conversation on accessing care, services and treatment. COCVAC’s commitment to community health and its reach, especially in some of our more rural areas, will be a tremendous asset to our efforts to reduce fatal overdoses.”

Midstate EMS receives the naloxone kits at no cost from the New York State Department of Health, and distributes them to EMS and law enforcement agencies that agree to implement the county’s “Leave Behind” program.

COCVAC joins the Utica Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Rome Fire Department, Whitesboro Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office as participating agencies in the program.

Any agency interested in participating in the “Leave Behind” naloxone program should call the Oneida County Overdose Response Team at (315) 798-5508.

