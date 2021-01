A student reporter asked what the next step was for the team, and Coach K responded by asking what the student's major and hardest class was.

<iframe src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/vYTbKski-tZLGDqjw.html" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.si.com/college/duke/basketball/coach-k-takes-issue-with-question">Fan Nation</a>