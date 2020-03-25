CNY Store Offering Pizza and a Roll…of Toilet Paper

If you're running out of toilet paper AND are in the mood for pizza - there's some good news for you!

A convenience store in Frankfort is offering a free roll of toilet paper with the purchase of a pizza.

ADK Food and Fuel posted on their Facebook page to urge customers not to fret! They had some extra rolls and decided to make light of the shortage of toilet paper in area stores due to COVID-19. If you spend $9.99 for a large pizza, you get a roll for free!

ADK Food and Fuel is open 9 am to 5 pm daily! Call 315-894-1111 to place your “Curbside” order today.

