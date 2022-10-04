CNY Mail Carrier Arrest for Child Porn and Delay of Mail

The U.S. Department of Justice of the Northern District of New York has charged a Madison County man with receiving and possession child pornography, along with an additional charge of delay of mail.

Ryan Berte was indicted on the charges last week, officials said.

In announcing the charges, authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances of the child porn charges, but did say the delay of mail charge stems from his time as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Berte, 33, was arraigned on the charges in Syracuse on Monday and was being held pending further court proceedings. Prosecutors said if found guilty of the charges, he faces between 5 and 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Child, using federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who exploit children via the internet, and to identify and rescue victims, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

