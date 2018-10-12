Go on virtual CNY Halloween Ghost Hunt this October for a chance to win big this Halloween.

Join us on a Halloween Scavenger hunt and a chance to win a $500 gift card from Stewart's Shops and a chance at winning $5000! The CNY Halloween Ghost Hunt runs from October 15th 6 A.M. to October 31st at 11:59 P.M. Check out each of the participating Stewart’s store locations to take part in the CNY Halloween Ghost Hunt and complete the challenges for your chance to win.

How To Play

Download the WOUR station app, free of charge on our website or through your favorite app store.

Join the hunt by clicking on the scavenger hunt icon on the app or the alert if you've already downloaded the app.

Go inside you're local Stewart's Shops location, just use the app to pull up a list of challenges for that location. Complete each challenge for another entry and a chance to win.

Capture The Ghost Challenge - When you are inside one of the participating locations you will be able to hunt the 'ghost' at that location. Use the compass and distance to determine where the 'ghost' is inside the store. Once you've identified the area the 'capture' button will light up and you will use your device's camera to search the area for the 'ghost.' Capture the ghost for double points.

Think of it as a sort of a digital, Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. Something fun to do with the kids while you're inside your local Stewart's Shop.

Participating Stewart's Locations

The game begins Monday, October 15th and runs until Halloween night at 11:59 PM. Happy ghost hunting.

Unable To Play?

Complete the 2018 Halloween Scavenger Hunt Email Challenges

Provide the correct answers to the following questions from searching http://wour.com and correctly identifying the following five (5) answers:

Name the two flavors of smoothies. Mixed berry and Strawberry banana How many punches do you need to get a free half gallon of milk using the Milk Club Card? 10 What is the name of the Stewart’s Brand Energy drink offered in a can? Impact Which ice cream has Milky Bay Bars in it? Star Gazer How many punches do you need on the Scoop Club Card to get a free ice cream treat? 10

Email your answers along with your name and phone number to Phillip.Creighton@townsquaremedia.com All correct entries received during the Promotion Period will be entered into the Prize Draw.

