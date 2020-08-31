CNY Bar Has Liquor License Suspended For Violating COVID-19 Regulations

Six more bars/restaurants in New York are without a liquor license after violating COVID-19 rules, one in central New York that just received their license less than two months ago.

After numerous complaints of The Ferris Wheel in Oswego being overcrowded, with no social distancing, state Liquor Authority investigators visited the bar on Market Street. "We observed approximately fifteen patrons lined up outside the bar waiting to enter and the line quickly grew to approximately twenty-five individuals, several without facial coverings and all ignoring social distancing."

When investigators entered the premises, they discovered between forty and fifty patrons on the second floor, dancing and consuming alcohol, in complete disregard of the social distancing and face covering regulations. Investigators also noted that no food was being served.

The Ferris Wheel's liquor license had just been issued on July 8, 2020.

Gadget Creek Road in Herkimer County and Dick Smith's Tavern in Oneida County are also without a liquor license in central New York after violating COVID-19 regulations.

The Liquor Authority has conducted nearly 6,000 compliance checks during the coronavirus pandemic, suspending licenses at 168 establishments.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"The vast majority of bar owners continue to take this public health emergency seriously, but my message to the small number who openly flout the rules is simple: we will not tolerate you putting yourselves, your customers, your employees, your neighbors, and our reopening at risk," said Governor Cuomo.