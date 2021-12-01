Check Out This Former New York Mets’ Pitcher’s Stunning SoHo Loft [PHOTOS]

Noah Syndergaard is no longer a member of the New York Mets, but with the offseason just beginning, it looks like he might stay in the city that never sleeps a bit longer.

An article from The New York Post uncovered photos of a loft-style apartment in the SoHo area of Manhattan, where "Thor" is alleged to be staying before heading to the west coast.

As the article also asserts, the apartment has two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and can be had for the small sum of $16,500 per month. Syndergaard signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels last month, to the tune of $21 million for the 2022 season. So, it appears he may be able to afford it.

Let's take a look inside the doors (and the many, many windows) of Thor's offseason lair, and look back on a career that could've been.

