Chanatry’s Hometown Market to Offer Seniors Exclusive Shopping Time

Senior citizens are at increased risk from the coronavirus. One Central New York grocery store is taking an extra step to keep their older customers safe.

Chanatry's Hometown Market has announced they plan to open every morning to allow seniors to shop for 90 minutes without other customers in the store.

"Given the unusual circumstances, we are asking our customers to begin recognizing a temporary measure that we will implement beginning tomorrow. From 7AM-830AM, we are planning to open our doors exclusively to our elderly shoppers as well as anyone who may be immunocompromised. Of course, we understand that many of our valued customers can only shop during those hours. If that is the case, and you are not apart of the vulnerable population, please do not hesitate to come to the store during that period as you normally would."

Chanatry's also say they are also sanitizing their stores on a daily basis, throughout the day and during the evening.

