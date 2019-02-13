Central New York Restaurant Among ‘Most Romantic’ Nationwide

The Tailor and the Cook has done Central New York proud again. The restaurant in Utica is among only five New York state eateries to be nationally recognized by a top critic as one of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. for a second straight year.

OpenTable is a leader in the business of online restaurant review and reservation services. Their latest study was based on more than 12 million diner reviews from December 2017 to December 2018. The word "romantic" was denoted as a special feature in its reviews and The Tailor & the Cook aced that part of the test again, according to diner reviews.

Even though he's proud of the latest distinction, owner and executive chef Tim Hardiman believes his restaurant's focus on great food, atmosphere and service makes it a great restaurant. Period. During the Valentine's craze of February or ANY time of the year.

Hardiman told us he attributes this latest honor to his staff's attention to ALL the details of a great dining experience.

The Tailor & the Cook's menu features 100 percent local farm-to-table meats. And the restaurant's wine selection is among the most extensive and varied in New York State. Plus, there are local beers and other spirits.

They're already booked for February 14, 2019. But give it a shot on another night by visiting thetailorandthecook.com or calling 315-624-FOOD.

The restaurant is located at 94 Genesee Street in Utica's lower downtown, right between Utica Bread (Hardiman's other highly successful food venture) and the renowned Utica Coffee Roasting Co.