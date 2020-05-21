CDC Says Coronavirus ‘Does Not Spread Easily’ on Surfaces

A little good news amid the coronavirus pandemic: the CDC appears to have updated their previous guidance about whether the virus can spread easily on surfaces.

The CDC says the coronavirus spreads easily from person-to-person, but not as easily from contaminated surfaces. Several media outlets have pointed out that this appears to be a change from earlier guidance.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The virus is still thought to be transmitted primarily from person-to-person, according to the CDC.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

The CDC website states "COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads. It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways," but spread from contaminated surfaces does not appear to be the "main way" the virus spreads.

The CDC says the best way to avoid the virus is to maintain a good social distance from others, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and mouth, and regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

" The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people," the CDC website states, describing the virus as more contagious than influenza but less than measles.