CDC Recommends Everyone Wear a Face Mask in Public

If you have to go outside, the CDC is now recommending everyone should wear a face mask.

As the CDC continues to study the spread and effects of COVID-19, they now know from recent studies, many people lack symptoms, and even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing, even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

Do not use surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders. Everyone is advised to use simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

"It is critical to emphasize maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus," said the CDC.

