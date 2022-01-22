Carthage Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children

A Carthage man faces multiple charges after police say he was involved in the sexual exploitation of children.

New York State Police arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Rosas on January 20, 2022. Police are not releasing many details at this time but say that multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Tampa Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Fort Drum Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services, and the Village of Carthage Police Department. There is no specific report released about the nature of the alleged sexual exploitation.

The location and age/s of the victim or victims in this case have not yet been released.

Rosas is being charged with the following:

Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the 1 st degree (Class E felony)

degree (Class E felony) Unlawful Surveillance in the 2 nd degree (Class E felony)

degree (Class E felony) Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E felony)

Forcible Touching (Class A misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor)

Rosas was arraigned in the city of Watertown Court and was sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the city of Watertown Court on January 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

