These 29 Car Brands May Be Difficult To Get Insurance On In New York

Are you looking to buy a new or new-to-you car in the near future? New York State warns car owners that these 29 cars may be difficult to insure. Keeping in mind that there is a car shortage right now, so options are limited, you may want to steer clear of any of the models below. It's already bad enough that you're likely to pay inflated prices due to the shortage, but having trouble getting your car insured just adds insult to injury. Many insurance companies are not willing to insure these particular vehicles according to the New York Department of Financial Services,

The following table lists vehicles which a number of insurers have indicated their unwillingness to insure voluntarily, or their willingness to insure only under certain strict conditions or for certain types of operators. This difficult-to-insure list does not apply to all insurers for every vehicle shown, but generally encompasses data provided by many of the leading writers of private passenger auto insurance in New York State. For each vehicle shown, there are a significant number of insurers that do not wish to write the particular vehicle, due to unfavorable loss experience, high cost or limited availability of replacement parts, or high theft records.

If you are able to get coverage on one of the vehicles below, you may end up paying higher premiums. If you would like to make a complaint with the New York Department of Financial Services, you can file it online here.

1. Acura (Any of the models below)
Integra GS-R, Legend GS, Legend L, Legend LS, NSX, NSX-T, NSX De Tomaso, SLX, TL, CL, RSX

2. Aston Martin (All models)

3. Audi (Any of the models below)
5000, Some Quattro Models, R8, S, SQ5, RS & TT models, E-Tron GT

4. Bentley (All models)

5. BMW (Any of the models below)
760Li (12 cyl), Alpina B7, CS Series, i8, "L" Series, "M" Series, 21, "Z" Series, 760Li (12 cyl); Series 135, 335, 435, 550, 650, 750, 840, 850,G3 GTR; Dinan models; I4

6. Bugatti (All models)

7. Buick (Any of the models below)
GNX, Reatta, Regal GMX, Regal Grand National, Regal GS, Skyhawk Turbo

8. Cadillac (Any of the models below)
Allante, ATS-V, CTS-V; CTS-V Sport; Deville Convertible, Eldorado Models, XLR-V; XTS-V Sport; Hearse & Limousine models; CT4-V Blackwing

9. Chevrolet (Any of the models below)

Berlinetta, Camaro IROC-Z, Z-28, RS, ZL1; Cavalier Z24, Caprice LS, Corvette models, El Camino, Express models, G2500 & G3500 series, Grand Sport/GT Championship Edition/Z06/ZR-1, Impala SS (396/427)( pre-1994), Hammer, K3500, Lingenfelter, Lumina Z34, “SS” Models, Silverado C3500, Sparks Turbo, Vans (extended & full size), some RV models

10. Daimler Chrysler (Any of the models below)
300 SRT, Conquest & Conquest TSI, Crossfire, GEM models, Laser, Maybach, TC, Limousine models, ME, Prowler

11. Dodge (Any of the models below)
B350, B3500, Challenger, Charger, Colt GTS Turbo, Conquest, Durango (SRT Trim 8 Cylinder), Some Daytona Models-esp. Turbos & IROC-Z, Neon, Raider, Ram Wagon, Shelby Models, Spirit R/T, Sprinter Vans, SRT, Stealth, Viper

12. Ford (Any of the models below)
Aspire, Bronco II, EXP Lightning, Club Wagon - E350, Cobra models Econoline Wagon – E350, Focus RS, Focus ZX2, F350, limousine models, some Mustang Models, Pantera, Ponoz Roadster, some Probe models-esp. GT, RV models, Saleen & Shelby Models, Sierra Models, GT 40, GT420, GT Supercar, Taurus SHO, Think models, Thunderbird Sport Models, Transit, SC, Torino GT (390), SVT/ Lightning

13. GMC (Any of the models below)
Syclone, EV-1, Hummer, P-30, Rally Wagon, RV models, Savana 2500 & 3500 series, Typhoon

14. Honda (Any of the models below)
Civic Del Sol SI & VT, CRX & CRX Si, EV Plus, FCX, Prelude SI
& VT, VTEC, S2000

15. Hyundai (Any of the models below)
Some Genesis models, Scoupe, Tiburon GT

16. Infiniti
FX45, G35, G37, IPL-G, M45, Q50, QX60, QX70

17. Jeep (Any of the models below)
Kaiser, Postal Units, Scrambler, Willie, Wrangler, CJ Series, DJ-5, Grand Cherokee SRT 8 (425 HP Hemi), Trackhawk

18. Kia (K-900)

19. Lexus (Any of the models below)
IS-F, LS 500, SC300, SC400, SC430, LFA

20. Lincoln (Any of the models below)
Mark VII B, Mark VII LSC, Mark VIII

21. Mercedes-Benz (Any of the models below)
550, 560, 600, some AMG models, SLS, CL models, LFA, S65, SL, SL63 Black, SL65, SLR, S600Roadsters, Sprinter, EQC, EQS

22. Mitsubishi (Any of the models below)
3000 Models, Eclipse Models, Evolution, Lancer EVO, Montero, Starion Ralliart, EVO-RS

23. Nissan (Any of the models below)
200SX/240SX/300ZX, Roadster Models, GTR, Pulsar, NV models, NX2000, Sentra SE-R, Skyline, Stillen models, Z Models, ZX Models

24. Pontiac (Any of the models below)
350, Fiero / Firebird / Formula / Solstice models, Trans-Am, Grand Am GT, LE, SE, High Output Models, Grand Prix GT/G TP, SE, GTO, Lingenfelter models, Sunbird GT, Sunbird SE

25. Subaru (Any of the models below)
Brat, Impreza STI, Legacy GT, Postal models, some XT Models, SVX, WRT-STi, WRX Turbo, WRX-STI

26. Tesla (All models)

27. Toyota (Any of the models below)
All Trac, Celica GT, Celica Supra, HKS enhanced Supra Turbos, Landcruiser (2-Dr Hardtop), MR2, Scion IQ Electric

28. Volkswagen (Any of the models below)
Cabrio, Corrado, Passat W8, Phaeton, Golf R,GTI, Scirocco 16v, R32, Touareq V8/V10, Thing

29. Volvo (Any of the models below)
850 R, 850 Turbo, C70, S80 T6

